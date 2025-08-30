Who Is BMC Commissioner? Manoj Jarange Patil Criticises Mumbai Civic Body for Denying Basic Facilities

Alongside Maratha activist and leader Manoj Jarange Patil, a large number of his supporters have been continuously arriving in Mumbai since Friday morning to participate in a protest rally at Azad Maidan. The ground doesn't have a roof, and it is raining in the city, creating unrest among the crowd at the protest site. It was reported that some protestors were sleeping at the CSMT station and some were in front of the closed shops.

The Maharashtra government did not provide basic facilities to people who arrived in Mumbai to protest for the Maratha reservation. People were struggling for toilets and food. Today marks the second day of Jarange Patil's hunger strike, which aims to secure a reservation for Marathas under the OBC category.

Jarange Patil criticised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for failing to provide basic facilities. Jarange Patil addressed the media, accusing the municipal authorities of deliberately harassing the protesters. He warned the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner, “When our time comes, we will also shut off your water.”

Patil stated, “I request the Maratha protesters at CSMT station to maintain peace. The government is trying to prevent you from accessing food and water. Currently, the municipality is under administrative rule, so all control lies with the Chief Minister. But sooner or later, the situation will change. Commissioner Saheb, even if you retire, we will hold you accountable. Who is the BMC Commissioner? Just note his name. Later, when you come to our village, everything will be accounted for.”

He added, “Following the Chief Minister’s orders, the Commissioner turned off the water supply, closed the bathrooms, and shut the shops for protesters. I request the people at BMC and CSMT not to lose patience. If you are suffering, bear it for a little while. I tell the police: do not provoke the boys or stress them unnecessarily. When our time comes, we will act in our way.”