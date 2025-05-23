Who is Isha Chhabria? 32-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Trespassing at Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment Despite Y+ Security

Salman Khan's security has once again been breached. Around midnight on May 19, a woman attempted to enter Salman’s residence at Galaxy Apartments. However, due to the alertness of the security personnel, she was stopped before she could go beyond the lift area. The woman had managed to reach the building's elevator before being apprehended by guards, who immediately handed her over to the police. The incident caused a stir in the neighbourhood.

According to reports, the woman is 32 years old and has been identified as Isha Chhabra. At around 3:30 AM on May 19, she allegedly tried to forcibly enter Salman Khan’s home. She was arrested, and a case has been registered against her under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Isha Chhabria was arrested for trespassing at Salman Khan's home, claiming he had invited her. This follows a May 20 intrusion attempt by another man. Despite Y+ security after last year's firing, Salman’s residence faced multiple recent security breaches. pic.twitter.com/eqCvi2hQoC — IANS (@ians_india) May 23, 2025

The police are currently investigating her motive. They are trying to determine whether she is a fan of the actor or if there is a deeper conspiracy behind the attempt. Police sources say Isha is being continuously questioned. They are also looking into whether she may be mentally unstable or was under any pressure to take such an action.

Information about her family and background is being gathered. The woman, a resident of Khar West, has reportedly claimed that she entered the building by accident. Her residence is located not far from Galaxy Apartments.

In a separate incident on May 20 at around 7:15 PM, a man also attempted to enter Salman Khan’s residence. He has been identified as Jitendra Kumar Singh, a resident of Chhattisgarh. The police are investigating this case as well.