Who Is Rohit Arya? Man Who Held 15 to 20 Children Hostage in Powai and Threatened to Harm Them

In a studio in Mumbai's Powai area, 15 to 20 children were held hostage by a man named Rohit Arya. Witnesses claimed the children were seen signaling for help through glass windows, showcasing that they felt fearful inside. The tense situation in Mumbai’s Powai area came to a relief-filled end after police confirmed that all children trapped inside the acting studio were rescued safely. According to Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mumbai Police, the minors have been handed over to their guardians, and the situation is now fully under control. The incident, which triggered panic and drew large crowds to the area, saw swift and coordinated action from local police teams to ensure the children’s safety.

Who Is Rohit Arya?

According to Mumbai Police, Rohit Arya appears to be mentally unstable. “The individual seems to be mentally disturbed, and the police are handling the situation with caution,” officials stated.

Rohit Arya, the man who allegedly held the children hostage, released a video stating that he just wants a few people to answer his questions, or else he would harm the children. In the video, he said, “I am Rohit Arya. Instead of committing suicide, I have made a plan and have kept some kids here. I don't have many demands. I have very simple demands. I have very moral demands and very ethical demands. And I have some questions. I have to talk to some people. I have to ask them questions. If I have a counter-question on their answer, then I have to ask a counter-question. But I want this answer. "

Arya stated in the video, "I don't want anything else. Neither am I a terrorist, nor do I have a great demand for money. There is no demand for money. So, it is not immoral at all. I have to have simple conversations. And for that, I have taken these kids as a hostage. I have taken them as a hostage according to a plan. Let's change format. I was really going to do it. I am going to do it. If I am alive, I will do it. If I die, someone else will do it. But it will definitely happen. It will happen with these kids only if they are not harmed. Because the slightest wrong move from your end will trigger me."

Police stated that investigations are underway to ascertain whether there was any criminal intent behind the incident or if it stemmed from a misunderstanding within the studio premises. The area has since been secured, and all children have been reunited with their families. Mumbai Police have appealed to the public to stay calm and refrain from spreading unverified information until the inquiry is complete. Although the situation ended safely, the incident caused significant panic across the Powai area, underscoring the city’s swift emergency response and the effectiveness of its law enforcement agencies.