Who Is Vratika Gupta, CEO Behind Mumbai’s Priciest Residence Purchase of Rs 116.42 Crore

In a record-breaking real estate transaction, Vratika Gupta, the CEO and Founder of Maison Sia, a luxury home décor company, has reportedly purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai's prestigious "Three Sixty West" high-rise for an astounding Rs 116.42 crore. The opulent Lower Parel residence spans an impressive 12,138 square feet and includes an extravagant eight car parking spots. The property transaction was officially registered on January 7, 2024, as per documents obtained by real estate data analytics firm IndexTap.com.

Vratika Gupta, an alumna of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and Pearl Academy of Fashion, embarked on her career in the fashion industry as an Apparel Designer at Anjuman Fashions Ltd. Her design journey continued as she worked for the label ANJU MODI from 2009 to 2011. Gupta further enriched her expertise by serving as the Design Director at Two White Birds from 2011 to 2016, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the brand's aesthetic, blending Indian heritage with western sensibilities.

In 2017, Vratika Gupta took a leap into entrepreneurship, co-founding Vratika & Nakul alongside her husband, Nakul Aggarwal. The brand's hallmark lies in handcrafted designs that seamlessly incorporate Indian heritage and Western influences. In 2022, Gupta ventured into the realm of luxury home décor, establishing Maison Sia. Inspired by her passion for travel and an appreciation for unconventional architecture, Maison Sia has quickly become a haven for artistically upscale products.

Despite the significant acquisition, Vratika Gupta chose not to comment on the development. The stamp duty for her newly acquired flat amounted to a substantial Rs 5.82 crore.

It's noteworthy that the `Three Sixty West’ complex gained nationwide attention in 2023 for registering India's largest property deal, amounting to Rs 1,238 crore. This feat was achieved when 28 units in the complex were purchased by family members and associates of D’Mart founder Radhakrishna Damani on February 3, 2023. The high-profile transactions solidified the complex's status as a hotspot for luxury real estate endeavors.