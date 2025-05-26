"Why This Hatred for The City?”: Aaditya Thackeray Slams BJP Over Mumbai Flooding in First Monsoon Rain

Mumbai reeled under intense downpours starting Monday morning, leaving several parts of the city and suburbs waterlogged. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a ‘Red Alert’ until 8:30 AM on May 27, 2025, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged citizens to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. However, the civic and infrastructure collapse has ignited a fierce political blame game — with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray leading the charge. As roads turned into rivers and BEST buses were forced to reroute in flooded areas like Sion, Gandhi Market, Wadala, and Hindmata, Aaditya Thackeray took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticize the BJP for Mumbai’s recurring monsoon misery.

The absolute apathy of the bjp government that controls the BMC for the past 3 years has led to Mumbai come to a standstill today.



Mumbai has water logging in places that never saw water logged earlier.



The Hind Mata which was made water logging free by us in 2021/22, is now… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 26, 2025

“Due to the complete apathy of the BJP-led administration controlling the BMC for the last three years, Mumbai has come to a standstill,” Thackeray said. “Places that never used to flood are now waterlogged. In 2021–22, we had made the Hindmata area flood-free. Today, that same area is submerged again.” Thackeray squarely blamed the failure on delayed and inadequate dewatering operations by the civic body. He also accused the BJP of neglecting basic city planning and maintenance. “Why does the BJP hate Mumbai so much?” he questioned in his post. “Because of their inaction and inefficiency, Mumbaikars are suffering. They’ve left roads dug up, ignored pre-monsoon drain cleaning, and now the city is drowning.”

The former environment minister also pointed out that similar waterlogging occurred last week in areas like Andheri Subway and Saki Naka — adding that the pattern of flooding is no longer isolated but widespread due to systematic failure.He further alleged that the BJP’s misgovernance was intentional and rooted in political vendetta against Mumbai, a stronghold of the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction. “This isn’t just mismanagement — it’s neglect,” Thackeray asserted. “They’ve turned Mumbai into a mess, and now they’ll need boats to campaign in the next elections.” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday. The weather department issued an orange alert, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall", in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Satara. Meanwhile, a yellow alert was issued in other parts of Maharashtra on Monday. Early Monday morning, around 3 am, the weather office posted on X, saying, “Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue over Mumbai and its suburban areas for the next 3-4 hours.”

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: Newly Inaugurated Worli Metro Station on Aqua Line 3 Flooded Days After Inauguration (Watch Video)