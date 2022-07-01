Will take a decision keeping Uddhav Thackeray's respect and best interest of Mumbaikars in mind: Fadnavis on metro car shed issue

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has reacted on metro car shed issue after hi government reversed Uddhav Thackeray-led government's decision on the metro car shed project in Mumbai. The new Maharashtra government is set to build the metro car shed in Mumbai's Aarey colony.

"We will take an appropriate decision. Will take a decision keeping Uddhav Thackeray's respect and best interest of Mumbaikars in mind," said Fadnavis.

Uddhav Thackeray said that he was saddened by the new Maharashtra government's move to relocate metro car shed to Aarey Colony. He also spoke on relocation of metro car shed to Aarey Colony. "Don't project anger for me on Mumbaikars. Don't change the proposal for the metro shed. Don't toy with the environment of Mumbai."

We did not stop development. I request them [the new government] with folded hands to not play with the environment of Mumbai. Don't take out your anger on Mumbai.