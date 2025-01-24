Woman Raped and Brutally Assaulted Near Mumbai's Ram Mandir Station
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2025 08:24 AM2025-01-24T08:24:15+5:302025-01-24T08:25:35+5:30
A 20-year-old woman was found unconscious near Ram Mandir Station in Mumbai, having been brutally raped and assaulted with ...
A 20-year-old woman was found unconscious near Ram Mandir Station in Mumbai, having been brutally raped and assaulted with foreign objects, including a cesarean blade and stones.
The victim was allegedly attacked by an unidentified rickshaw driver.Mumbai Police have launched a manhunt for the assailant and are investigating the horrific crime.Open in app