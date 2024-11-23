Worli Election Results 2024: Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray Takes Lead Over Milind Deora by 1,000 Votes

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)'s key candidate Aditya Thackeray is leading from Maharashtra's Worli seat by 25,304 votes as per ECI's official website. Thackeray is fighting against a former Congress ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi who recently joined the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

Aditya Thackeray, who has been the Worli MLA since 2019, will make a second attempt this election to retain the seat after winning it in 2019 by a significant margin of 67,427 votes.The fight for the Worli seat, also features a third candidate, Sandeep Deshpande from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), hoping to mobilise Marathi voters against the two Shiv Sena factions. Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections was held on November 20 in a single phase. The Mahayuti alliance comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar's NC, while the MVA includes the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP.

