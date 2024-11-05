Yogi Adityanath Death Threat: Mumbai Traffic Police Receives Another Message; Probe Launched

On Sunday, a message was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police helpline number from an unknown number. The message warned that if Yogi Adityanath is assassinated in a manner similar to Baba Siddique, the country could face a situation similar to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Upon receiving the message, the traffic police immediately informed the Worli Police, who have begun investigating the matter. According to police sources, this message may have been sent in response to a threat made against Yogi Adityanath on Saturday. However, efforts are underway to trace the source of the message.