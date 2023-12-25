Young man takes his own life after after being blackmailed by underaged girl

Mumbai: "I made a mistake by meeting you. I don't want to die, please don't kill me.' was the text message discovered by the father of a 20-year-old deceased man's phone who took his life, revealing the reason behind his extreme step. The father filed a complaint at Powai Police stating that harassment by an underaged girl is what drove his son to suicide.

Pratham (20), who was the son of Sakinaka-based trader Sachin Hoval (46); took his own life in November 2023. Hoval was unable to understand the reason behind his son's death. However, he found out from his son's friend that Pratham was romantically involved with a girl from July 2022. The girl had asked Pratham for 1 lakh rupees for shopping and that threatened to break the relationship if she was not paid.

Furthermore, the girl had filed a complaint against Pratham at a police station in July 2023 and had threatened to make another one if she was not paid. Pratham's friend also informed Sachin Hoval about the available call recordings between the boy and the girl.

Chats revealed the truth

Sachin Hoval stated that he came across chats between the girl and Pratham after accessing his phone. It revealed that the girl had betrayed Pratham. He had sent a message to her saying, "I made a mistake by meeting you. I don't want to die, please don't kill me!". Pratham and that girl were in contact till 31st October and he ended his life on 1st November.