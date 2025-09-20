1,000 vacant posts in sports dept to be filled: Kokate

He also mentioned that efforts are underway to secure funding for the development of the sports sector in the state through CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) contributions from the industrial sector.

During the event held at the Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur, various stakeholders from the sports community presented a list of their concerns to the minister. National-level archer Jay Themble from Ashti in Gadchiroli district requested essential equipment and facilities needed for international competitions. The minister took immediate note of the request and instructed that the required facilities be provided. Coaches, organisers, parents, referees, and differently-abled athletes shared their suggestions and opinions, which the minister assured would be considered and included in the state’s sports policy. The 'Youth and Sports Dialogue' programme, which started from the Nagpur division, will be conducted in other divisions across the state as well, informed Sudhir More, Joint Director of the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, during his introductory speech. Acting deputy director of sports Pallavi Dhatrak, along with District Sports Officers, international chess player Divya Deshmukh, and other international athletes were also present at the event.