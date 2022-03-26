12-year-old girl gets pregnant after being raped, parents get her married to accused

A shocking incident has taken place in Nagpur where the victim's parents arranged her marriage with the one who raped and impregnated her. The victim is 12 years old and the accused is 22 years old. The victim and the accused are neighbors and the victim's mother was not there and she was living alone at home when her father went to work. Taking advantage of this, the accused sexually abused the girl. However, the matter came to the notice of both the families after the victim became pregnant. After deciding not to lodge a complaint with the police, the victim and the accused's family arranged the marriage of the victim with the accused.

Police have arrested the 22-year-old accused at the MIDC police station in connection with the case under the Protection of Children from Rape and Sexual Offenses Act. An inquiry was launched after the police received information in this regard. The victim was questioned by social workers. Both the families hid the fact that she was abused. Police have also registered a case against the accused's parents under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act for allegedly marrying her at the age of 12 which is against the law. Meanwhile, the victim is four months pregnant and is being kept under medical supervision, said Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.