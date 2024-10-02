14 cyclists from Nagpur for Race Across India

This will be the second edition of the Indian Oil Race Across India and there is a gradual increase in the number of participants from the Orange City.

Addressing a press conference at SJAN office on Wednesday ultra cyclists and Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur Dr Amit Samarth informed that 14 participants from Nagpur would be leaving for Srinagar in a couple of days for the race.

“This year three teams from Nagpur will be taking part in the competition,” said Samarth. Dr Samarth and Warkhad will be taking part in doing solo event.

Team Ank Seals will be taking part in ‘Team of 4’ event and will be represented by vetreran Jayant Mendhi, Rupesh Meshram, Mukund Kamath and Sweety Malik (Rohtak). Team HCL will be represented by Vishwas Chati, Dr Praful Wankhede, Dr Anagha Chopde and Prashant Deshkar while JNRDDC will be represented by Dr Anupam Agnihotri, Vipin Naik, Nitin Waradpande and Govinda Bhaskar.

“The race will start from Jammu and move through Ludhiana, Delhi, Gwalior, Sagar, Nagpur, Nirmal, Hyderabad, Ananthpur, Hossur, Madurai and will culminate at Kanyakumari covering a distance of 3758 kms,” added Samarth. The race is recognised by World Ultracycling Association and serves as a Race Across America (RAAM) Qualifier Event.