150 city runners to participate in Khajuraho Marathon

The event will be organised in various categories including 5 km fun run, 10 km endurance run and 21 km half marathon. All the runs will be RFID timed runs. The start and finish point of the run will be the regional office o fMP Tourism in Khajuraho.

There will be attractive cash prizes and apart from that each participant will get timed bib, T-shirt, finishers medal, complete route support and refreshment after the run. Top three finishes in the men and women all all age categories will be given prizes. The last date of entry is February 20 and for more details interested can contact on mobile number 9860565870. Shankar Bhavsar and others were also present at the press conference.