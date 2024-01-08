1,500 athletes from Vidarbha to vie for top honours

The four-day event will carry a prize money of 7.95 lakh and a total of 116 events in six age categories for men and women will be organised, informed convener of the multisport festival Sandip Joshi.

The competition will be conducted for athletes in the age categories below 12, 14, 16 and 18 years in both the boys and girls’ section. In addition, competition will also be organized for open and above 35 years men and women.

A total of 110 officials of Nagpur District Athletics Association will handle the technical side of the competition.

Marathon, Yuva Daud on Jan 12

A day before the athletics competition, a marathon and yuva daud will be organized at Kasturchand Park on January 12. While the yuva daud will be a 3km affair, marathon will be conducted in two age categories with various distances.

For open men the marathon will be of 10km distance while the women race will be of 5kms. Similarly, the marathon for U-16 boys will be of 5kms and that of U-16 girls the race will be of 3kms.

A total of Rs 3.82 lakh cash prizes and trophies will be distributed to the top 10 finishers in the marathon. The winner in the open men and women category will be richer by 21,000 while the top finisher in the U-16 boys and girls will take home 10,000 each.