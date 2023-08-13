160 attend VDCA selection camp

A total of 160 players from 11 districts of Vidarbha took part in this camp. Ashok Baghul (Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bhandara), Mohit Shah (President of Nagpur Education Board) Vikas Binjhani (Vice President of Nagpur Education Board). Dr. Rahul Khare (Director of SB City Cricket Academy), Manish Mishra (Admin, SB City Cricket Academy), Madhavi Mardikar (Head of Physical Education Department, IOS), Bhushanji Dadve (PCCAN), Dinesh Yadav (EX.Corporator), Sanjay Bhoskar (President VDCA) Ashok Katekar (Director AK REAL ESTATE) graced the inaugural function.

The players selected in the selection camp will represent the Vidarbha team in the national cricket

tournament to be held in Rajasthan, Udaipur and Madhya Pradesh Gwalior. Chief selector Baburao Yadav and Madhusudan Acharya (Ex. Ranji player) Mohit Reddy (BCCI A-class coach) selected the best players. In this, 16 female and 30 male players were selected for above event training camp and Video Photography was done by Sanket

Khelkar.

Gurudas Raut proposed a vote of thanks. Vidarbha district representatives who were present on this occasion include Irshad Khan (Akola), Sanjay Rathod (Yavatmal), Anil Sahare, (Gondia) Amol Marotkar (Chandrapur), Janak Sahu (Gadchiroli), Ashish Deshmukh (Amravati), Sachin Pakhare (Nagpur). Organizing committee members Raju Dudhankar, Sarang Chafle, Mansur Alam, Kalpana Satpute, Mangla Adamkar, Aarti Chaudhary, Sandeep Ingale, Lokesh Garghade, Mahfuz Alam, Komal Thackeray, Tanmay Vanode worked hard for the success of camp.