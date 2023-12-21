22 wickets tumble on day 1, Vid leading by two runs

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bat first. They were bundled out for 86 in 41.4 overs. Only middle order batter Krish Sonkusre (45, 103b, 6x4) showed some resistance and held the fort till the end. For Andhra, Achithapuram Wala Kullaxappa claimed a five-wicket haul conceding 21 runs while N Rajesh got three for 18.

In reply, Andhra's innings also collapsed and they were all out for 110 in 42 overs. Thanks to Sparsh Borkar who ripped through the batting line up and claimed five wickets conceding 29 runs. Anshul Sarda ably supported him and got three for 33. Jayesh Kumbhre and Sarvesh Ikhankar were chipped in with one each.

Vidarbha in their second innings made 26 runs losing two wickets. They were thus leading by two runs with eight wickets in hand. Sarvesh Ikhankar was playing on 13 in the company of Krish Snakusre (4) after departure of Saras Nerkar and Yash Chaude on four runs each.

Brief scores

Vidarbha 1st innings: 86 all out in 41.4 overs ( Krish Sonkusre 45 not out, Achithapuram Wala Kullaxappa 5 for 21, N Rajesh 3 for 18)

Andhra 1st innings: 110 all out in 42 overs ( C Sohan Reddy 25, M Toshith Yadav 18

, Vignesh 24, Sparsh Borkar 5 for 29, Anshul Sarda 3 for 33)

Vidarbha 2nd innings: 26 for 2 in 10 overs ( Sarvesh Ikhankar 13 batting, Krish Sonkusare 4 batting)