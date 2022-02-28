294 participating in SNG Basketball League

League will be inaugurated at the hand of noted Advocate of the city Shrirang Bhandarkar and Anjali Bhandarkar, proud parents of International Table Tennis player Mallika Bhandarkar on Tuesday at 6 pm. Addressing media persons Shiv Chhatrapati awardee Shatrughna Gokhale said SNG has been organising its Home League for last 20-22 years. The league was a huge success and widely appreciated. Unfortunately, due to Covid pandemic, we could not organize the League for last couple of years.

This year the league will be organszed for different age groups. In all 29 teams will be participating in the league. Eight teams in Under-13 girls category, eight teams in Under-13 boys category, 4 teams in above 13 girls category, 4 teams in above 13 boys category will vie for the top honours. For the first time, players from age group five years to eight years will also compete in thelLeague with 5 different teams. The League will be conducted on twin SNG flood lit courts for 13 days.

The Matches will be played on All-Play-All Super League basis. Top 4 teams in each category will qualify for the semi finals.

Nitin Patwardhan, Rakesh Maheshwari, Ayush Agrawal, Gaurav Reddy, Varun Parekh, Sagar Kalikar were present at the press conference.