400 Nagpurians to participate in Pachmarhi Monsoon Marahton

Addressing media persons race director Mitesh Rambhia said the event has been certified by the World Athletics (International Measurement Certificate) and Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS). The even will be held in four categories including 5 im, 10 km , 21 km and 42 km for men and women.

Runners from all across India and international athletes have registered for the marathon. Niranjan Jadhav a double amputee from Mumbai, who lost both his legs in an accident, will be participating in the 21 km run at the event. Due to limited stay options in Pachmarhi, the organisers have kept a cap of only 1500 entries.

Mitesh Rambhia informed that more than 1000 runners have already registered for this annual event.

The Full Marathon will be the ultimate test of endurance, stamina and training. All runs will be timed using RFID Timing Chip. All participants will get a timing chip, timing certificate, t-shirt, finishers medal, post race refreshments, and complete route support. Top three finishers in men and women in all age categories will be given trophies.

Registration will be accepted for first 1500 participants Last date of entries is June 20 and it can be confirmed on registration link https://www.townscript.com/e/pachmarhi-monsoon-marathon-42003. Senior consultant, marketing and PR, MPTB Sharad Marathe and Mayank Sharma, Co-founder Adventures And You were present during the press conference.