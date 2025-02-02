67-year-old Nakat centre of attraction

Crowd at selfie point

Selfie points were set up at Kasturchand Park for runners participating in the Lokmat Maha Marathon. Children, men and women thronged the finisher points . Many captured the moment on their mobile phones and uploaded these photos on their WhatsApp status. Thousands of people also took their photos in the special selfies point of Lokmat, Lokmat Samachar and Lokmat Times newspapers. All these selfie points attracted the crown till 9.30 am when the event finished on high note.

..............

--