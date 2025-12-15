9 per cent making charge on gold jewellery

Keeping its promise of providing excellent jewellery to customers at the best price, Karan Kothari Jewellers has taken another historic initiative. The company has announced that now plain gold jewellery is being made available at just 9% and antique gold jewellery at just 11% making charge instead of 14%. The directors of the company say that " Everyone gives offers, but we want to do something that keeps the customer satisfied forever. This is why we say this is not an offer, but our promise'. We have always believed in quality, transparency and fair price."

For the first time, a unique collection of 24 carat gold designer jewellery has also been launched at Karan Kothari Jewellers. A wide range of stunning designs The showroom has an excellent collection of traditional to modern designs. These include a wide range of gold, diamond, kundan, polki and rose gold. Here, there is a choice of special bridal sets, daily wear and party wear designs for brides, suitable for every age group and occasion.