A Valentine’s Day with a difference

Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, Ashish Deshmukh, Aayushree Deshmukh and Social Welfare officer Kishor Bhoyar graced the occasion.

Every year Rotary Club of Nagpur celebrates Valentine’s Day with specially-abled children to motivate and support these children in sports and to boost their confidence. This year, around 600 special children, from 42 specially-abled schools participated in th event.

‘UDAAN is a mammoth project with participation of close to 1000 people, which includes 600 specially abled children’s accompanied by 150 teachers and technical support ftaff, with around 120 Rotarians and 100 Rotractors who serves as volunteers in this noble activity.

The event started with march past of children with band played by students of Modern School. Ganesh Vanadana by Priyanka Abhyankar Group and Kathak performance by students of Center Point, Wardhman Nagar Students was very well presented.

Team sports like blind cricket, volleyball were organised. In individual category, long jump, short put, 100, 200 & 400 & Relay Races were organised. Medals and awards will also be provided to the winning teams. Apart from this art and Rangoli making competition were also organised. All the participants were provided T-shirt and caps for the activity.

A medical checkup camp was also organised for all the children. Doctors from Lata Mangeshkar Hospital rendered their servidces