Aayushi, Shraddha shine as Team 'G', 'D' record victories

At SB City College ground, Team 'G' drubbed Team 'F' by eight wickets. Batting first Team 'F' scored 114 for nine in 20 overs. Bhumika Kale top scored with 32. Aarya Gadekar (26) and Sanskruti Sant(23) were other main scorers. For Team 'G', Nandini Pradhan (3/15) was the main wicket taker. Janhvi Ranganathan (2/0) and Vibhuti Aote (2/21) too bowled well. In reply, Aayushi slammed unbeaten 66 as Team 'G' achieved the target losing just two wickets. She was well supported by Divya Mehta (20).

In another match at WCL ground, Team'E' recorded 34 run victory over Team 'H'. Batting first Team 'E' scored 136 for six in 20 overs. Thanks to Shraddha Nabira who played an unbeaten knock of 78, Nupur Kohale (23) too batted well. In reply, Team'H' were restricted to 112 for five. Ashwini Deshmukh(40) and Akshaya Sudke(24) tried their best but in vain.

Brief scores

At SB City College Ground

Team F: 114/9 in 20 overs (Sanskruti Sant 23, Bhumika Kale 32, Aarya Gadekar 26; Nandini Pradhan 3/15, Janhvi Ranganathan 2/0, Vibhuti Aote 2/21)

Team G: 117/2 in 16.1 overs (Aayushi Thakre 66 n.o., Diya Mehta 20)

Result: Team G won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: Aayushi Thakre

At WCL Ground

Team E: 136/6 in 20 overs (Shraddha Nabira 78 n.o, Nupur Kohale 23; Siddhi Nerker 2/28)

Team H: 112/5 in 20 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 40, Akshaya Sudke 24; Nupur Kohale 2/13)

Result: Team E won by 34 runs

Player of the Match: Shraddha Nabira