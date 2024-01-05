Aditri, Sanika for SGFI swimming

Aditri Payasi and Sanika Kawde gave their excellent performance at the School State Aquatic Championship and thus got selected to represent Maharashtra.

Aditri Payasi will be participated in the 50mt backstroke event in the Under-19 girls category and Sanika Kawde will participate in the 100 mt. backstroke event in the same age category.

Aditri Payasi and Sanika Kawde are the regular members of Aqua Sports Club and taking swimming training under the able Guidance of Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar