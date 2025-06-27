Advisory panel has no right to issue notices: Jain

According to Jain in the month of April when he came to know that his name was in Schedule - I of Charity Commissioner, Nagpur from that day he distanced himself from the 'unregistered' body with Charity Commissioner, Nagpur. He said upto March 1, he was with that body and till that day no advisory body was formed. Jain said, "If advisory committee is alive they have no power to issue notice or letter of suspension. If any complaint in respect of any member received by them through secretary, only advisory committee can give their views or decisions to the executive committee." In the executive meeting members discuss decisions forwarded by advisory committee. If majority of members convinced with the decision of advisory committee then only action can be initiated. Show cause notice should be issued with the signature of president/ secretary on the letter head of the association and not on the plane paper as I received".

Jain has also claimed that now TNDUHA is not in the hands of the executive body and they have no right to take any action and decisions in respect of TNDUHA. From the day notices of elections were issued the TNDUHA works under him till elections is not over. TNDUHA's all members at present is general members. During election period their is no executive committee in existence, hence action cannot be initiated on any members.

'TNDUHA body elected unopposed'

Box

Meanwhile the secretary of The Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association (TNDUHA)The Nagpur District Unified Hockey Association (TNDUHA) Parvez Qureshi has claimed that the executive committee of TNDUHA has been elected unopposed. Talking to Lokmat Times he said, " The body has been elected unopposed and we will declare it during an AGM to be held on Saturday."