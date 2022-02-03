Adwait bags two gold medals in skaitng nationals

Nagpur, Feb 2

Five-year-old Adwait Narendra Reddy bagged a gold medal in a long race and silver in sort race categories during National Skating Championship held recently at Goa.

Being trained under the guidance of Manish Baisware at Deendayal Nagar Skatinng Rini, Adwait earlier won four gold medals in inline category in the district championship held at Umred. Then in the state championship held at Kolhapur he walked away with two gold medals.

A student of Funland Kindergarten, Adwait got guidance from principal Rajshree Jaiswal and parents. According to coach Baisware, Adwait Reddy will excel in various categories of skating in future.