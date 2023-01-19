Aftab, Archana arm wrestling champs

In above 100 km men's section, Aftab triumphed whereas Archana won the title in above 60 kg section. In 100 kg men's category, Darasingh Handa, Arjun Dhate and Aryan Shukla achieved first to third place respectively. Noted actress and Pro Arm Wrestling director Priti Jhangiani, and Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas graced the occasion. MLA Mohan Mate, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, Sachin Mathne, Guddu Gupta, Arun Kapure, Pramod Walmandre, Shrikant Warankar and others were present on the occasion.

Results

50 kg men: Sheikh Moshim, Ajay Sheikh, Abhishek Date; 60 kg: Abdul Tamimi, Mohit Hole, Anand Khode; 70 kg: Mirfarad Ali, Rishikesh Gangtai, Azam Pathan

80 kg: Kazi Abdul, Saif Khan, Atharva Bhagwat, 90 kg: Tohid Sheikh, Ayush Sharma, Mangesh Dafre, 100 kg: Darasingh Handa, Arjun Dhote, Aryan Shukla

Above 100 kg: Aftab Khan, Akshay Gangotri, Mohammad Taki.

60 kg women: Sonu Sarote, Arya Shdnde, Monika Gayki, Abo ve 60 kg: Archana Nadar, Vidhi Khandelwal, Pooja Chandankhede