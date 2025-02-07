AG Madhya Pradesh emerge champ,

As all three teams were locked on 9 points, with 3 wins and one lose, while AG Rajasthan finished 4th with 6 points and AG Chhattisgarh finished last which no points. Thus, A.G. Gujarat and A.G. Madhya Pradesh qualified for the Inter Zonal Football Tournament slated to be held in Shillong, Meghalaya from March 11 to 14. where they will meet the Winners and Runners of rest of the three zones.

In the Matches played today AG Maharashtra defeated AG Gujarat 2-0 and AG Madhya Pradesh blanked AG Rajasthan 5-0.

With the target to win with a goal difference of 8 goals to qualify against AG Gujarat, AG Maharashtra could manage 2-0 at the final whistle. Sumit Pundir of AG Maharashtra opened the teams account with a classic field goal in the 11th minute of the match, but the hosts failed to convert the many opportunities which came in their way. Half time score read 1-0. In the second half AG Maharashtra were on the attack right from the start but they were not able to penetrate the AG Gujarat’s defense. In the dying moments of the match, Afzal Akhtar of AG Maharashtra scored a superb field goal in the 69th minute to make it 2-0 for the host but the score was not enough to put AG Maharashtra ahead of AG Gujarat’s goal difference. Sumit Pundir was named player of the match.

Sukhdev Shivaji Patil of AG Maharashtra was awarded the best goal keeper, Sourabh Rawat of AG Madhya Pradesh, the best forward, Yash Shukla of AG Madhya Pradesh, the best defender, Abhishek Rattu of AG Madhya Pradesh, the best Mid fielder, while Syed Suhail Pasha of AG Gujarat, was awarded the player of the Tournament.

In the prize distribution function,IAAS, Principal Accountant General (A&E), Maharashtra, Nagpur Jaya Bhagat, gave the prizes and trophy to the winning team. , IAAS, Accountant General (Audit), Nagpur Dattaprasad Shirsat gave the runners trophy to the A.G. Gujarat Team and congratulated the winning and runners teams and wished them luck for future matches.