AG Maha score masive victory

16-0 margin to win their first match to keep the teams hopes alive for finishing in top two in points table, while AG Gujarat stunned the defending champions, AG Rajashtan 3-1 and then AG Madhya Pradesh 3-2 in their two matches on the second day of the ongoing Indian Audit and Accounts Department West Zone Football Tournament at Shivaji Stadium, Police Headquarters, Katol Road,

Sumit Pundir of AG Maharashtra opened the teams account with a classic field goal in the 9 th minute of the match and then again scored in 13 th and 24 th minute to score the first hat trick of the tournament and then in the 35 th minute to make it four goals in his name. Then it was turn of Zahid Akhtar, who scored the second hat trick, scoring three field goals in the 26 th , 31 st ,and 33 rd minute. Jung Bahadur Singh scored in the 35 th minute to make it 8-0 in favour of AG

Maharashta at half time. In the 2 nd half, Jung Bahadur Singh consolidated the lead in the 37 th minute when he scored another field goal, 9-0. Then it was again Zahid Akhtar’s show when he went on to score 4 goals in a row in the 39th , 43rd , 50th and 52 nd minute to score his double hat trick of the match. Then Aakar Dhanu put the final nail in the coffin, when he when on to score the 4 th hat trick of the match, scoring in 53 rd , 55 th and 59 th minute. Sumit Pundir of AG Maharashtra was awarded player of the Match

Three matches will be played on Thursday between Madhya Pradesh and AG Chhattisgarh at 08.30 am, between AG Maharashtra and AG Rajasthan at 10.00 am and AG Chhattisgarh will clash with AG Gujarat at 3.30 pm.