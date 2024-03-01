AG office issues notice to Wadkar, Sarvate !

ahead of the match AG office has reportedly issued show cause notices to them asking why they are not playing in CAG team in the ongoing DY Patil T-20 Cricket Tournament in Navi Mumbai.

Both the players are the employees of AG office. As per their job profile it i s expected for them to play for their institution team. But this time both DY Patil T-20 tournament and BCCI's Ranji Tournament are clashed.

Two other Vidarbha players including batsman R Sanjay and pacer Rajneesh Gurbani are already representing CAG team in the said tournament as they are not the part of Vidarbha Ranji team. As per sources, the AG office has issued notices to Wadkar and Sarvate. One of the senior coach on the condition of anonymity said, " Ranji Trophy is very prestigious and important national tournament for plaeyrs. They also bring the laurels to the institution through their fabulous performances. Then how can the AG office issue notices? There is no logic behind it".

One of the AG official has downplayed the issue by saying it is just a routine process. He said, " The players should have inform to the office about their unavailability for the tournament due to BCCI tournament.