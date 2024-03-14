Agrawal Kings emerge champs

Batting first Agrawal Kings set a meagre target of 60 runs in allotted 10 overs. Jai Shree

Ram Warriors were all out for just 37 runs in 8.4 overs. Keshav Murarka was declared player

of the match for taking three wickets and scoring 11 runs. Anshul Khemka was awarded best

batsman of the tournament for scoring 118 runs whereas Abhijit Agrawal was declared as the player of the tournament for scoring 122 runs and taking 6 wickets. Ansh Singhania was adjudged as the best bowler of the series for taking 7 wickets.

Ramesh Bansal from Novasys, Amit A Agrawal from AAA Group, Farid Sheikh from Care Hospital, Sushil Narad from ZeroB and Chotiwala distributed the prizes.

The organising committee consisting of chairman Pramod Agrawal, vice chairman

Prakash Agrawal, president CA Sanjay C Agrawal, vice president Girish Liladiya, secretary

Sachin Agrawal, treasurer CA Savinay Agrawal, joint secretary Sanjay S Agrawal, joint

treasurer Lalit Khetan and PRO Bhupendra Agrawal ensured the smooth conduct of the

matches.