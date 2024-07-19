Agrawal re-elected as VIA president

The following members were elected as office bearers and members of the Executive Committee for the year 2024-2025.

President - Vishal Agrawal, Vice Presidents: Dr Anwar Daud, Ashish Doshi, Naresh Jakhotia, Treasurer: Rakesh Surana, Secretary: Prashant Mohota; Joint Secretaries: Pratik Tapadia, Kaushal Mohta & Shachi Mallick; EC members: Suresh Rathi, Atul Pande, Rohit Bajaj, Aditya Saraf, Gaurav Sarda, Satyanarayan Nuwal, R B Goenka, Dr Suhas Buddhe

Rohit M Agrawal, Girish Deodhar, Pankaj Bakshi, Girdhari Mantri, Paramveer Sancheti, Ashish Chandarana

Dr Prashant Agrawal, Sushil Bansal, Nitin Agrawal, Varun Parakh, Divyam Singhania and Sagar Agrawal.

Restore subsidy incentive scheme for industries, demands Agarwal

Vishal Agrawal who was elected as the president of Vidarbha Industries Association for the third consecutive time, has requested Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to restore the subsidy incentive scheme for the industries at Vidarbha and Marathwada and extend the period of exemption in electricity duty for another 10 years. Along with this, he also demanded to consider the suggestions given by VIA with a view to implement the new scheme now that the period of PSI 2019 has expired. He was speaking at the 60th Annual General Meeting of VIA held on Wednesday.