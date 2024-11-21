Agrovision to be inaugurated today

Prominent dignitaries attending the event include deputy chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, General Director of STPI Arvind Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University Dr. Sharad Gadakh, Vice Chancellor of MPKV Rahuri Dr. P G Patil, Vice Chancellor of MAFSU Nagpur Dr. Nitin Patil, CEO of Mahindra Tractors Vikram Wagh, president of Crop Care Federation Deepak Shah and president TAFE Tractors Corporate Relations T. R. Manish Bandlish among others.

Following the inauguration, a significant conference on 'Dairy Growth Opportunities in Vidarbha' will take place in the main hall at 12:00 noon. The exhibition will feature a diverse range of participants, including leading agricultural companies, research institutes, government departments, agricultural universities, and organizations specializing in advanced agricultural technologies and services. It will also showcase startups from IIT Kharagpur and FTPI, alongside independent IT stalls and live drone demonstrations.