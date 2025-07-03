Agrovision to hold workshop on July 6

The farmers will get in-depth information about the practical uses and benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge agricultural technology.

This special workshop will be attended by the Chief Patron of Agrovision, union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari himself and will guide the farmers. In the workshop, Dr. Vivek Bhoite, Soil Science Expert, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Baramati, and Dr. Rajendra Pawar, Baramati will guide farmers based on the use of AI in sugarcane farming, soil quality improvement, precise water management, crop disease management.

The platformme 'Agrovision' he started has been an effective campaign for guiding farmers in modern farming methods and giving science-based form to agriculture for the past several years, including Vidarbha and farmers across India. Through Agrovision, the objectives have always been to expand the scope of traditional farming, double the income of farmers by using modern technology, provide opportunities for new crops and give the form of industry to agriculture. In the face of the drought situation in Vidarbha, this platform has consistently worked to find viable and profitable options for smallholder farmers.