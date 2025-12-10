AIDCon 2025 International meet from tomorrow

During the press conference held regarding the event, the college principal, Dr. Vijay Wadhai, informed that the conference will be inaugurated by Dr. MukulSutaon, Director of IIIT Allahabad. As the special guest, Ben Bendre, Chief Information Officer of Wholesale Electric Supply Company, USA, will be present. In addition, Dr. Manesh Kokare, Director of SGGS Nanded, and Dr. Bindu Verma, Assistant Professor at Delhi Technological University, will deliver special lectures.

A total of 348 research papers were received from India as well as the UK, USA, Malaysia, Dubai, and South Korea, out of which 153 selected papers will be presented at the conference. The event is being organised in collaboration with TCS, SGGS Nanded, and the Institute of Engineers, and its proceedings will be published in Scopus-indexed journals.

SVPCET will also start BCA, MCA, BBA, and MBA programs from the academic year 2026–27. Dr. Praveen Sen, Dr. Abhishek Pathak, and Dr. Abranil Banerjee were present at the press conference.