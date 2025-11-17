AIl India Gold Cup football tourney from Nov 21

The winner of the tournament will be awarded Rs 2 lakh sponsored by Ahfaz Ahmad Thekedar whereas the runners-up will get Rs 1.50 lakh from Gupta Coalfield. Apart from this, there will be individual prizes from best player of the tournament, best goalkeeper, best forward, best half and best defender.

The inaugural match will be played between SECR and United FC Siwan at 3 pm. Then daily two matches will be played. President of the association Ahfaz Ahmad, working president Mohammad Israil, Mohammad Mohtashim are working hard for the success of the tournament under the guidance of patron and former minister Anees Ahmed.