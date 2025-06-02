AIWA title sponsor for inaugural VPTL

Welcoming AIWA on board, Prashant Vaidya, Chairman of the Governing Council of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, said “We welcome Japanese electronics giant AIWA as the title sponsor of the inaugural Vidarbha Pro T20 League. I am sure the partnership will be long and mutually beneficial.”

Sharing their excitement, Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, and Shyam Acharya, Director – Sales, AIWA India, mentioned, “We are privileged and excited to join the high-octane games at Nagpur under the VCA. Vidarbha remains a focus market for AIWA India, and we hope this participation will bring our trading partners and consumers closer to us. We wish the teams the very best!”