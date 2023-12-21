Akash Kumar 'timed out', first time in VCA history

The incident took place during the match between Eleven Star and Reshimbagh Gymkhana. It is learnt that Akash Kumar of Eleven Star didn't reach to take the strike on the stipulated time. Therefore Reshimbagh appealed against it. Field umpires discussed between them and given timed-out to Akash Kumar.

Reshimbagh Gymkhana made 279 in their first innings. At stumps Eleven Star lost two wickets for 70 runs. After the dismissal of opening batsman Gautam Vaidya by Rahul Dongarwar on duck in the fourth over, wicketkeeper batter Akash Kumar was given timed out on the appeal of the opponents when the score was 17.

Such dismissal has happened for the first time in the history of the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

It can be mentioned here that the former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews was dismissed timed out, on appeal by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, when he failed to face the next delivery after the dismissal of Sadeera Samarawickrama during the ICC World Cup match on November 6.