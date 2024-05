Akola to take on Chandrapur in Telang Trophy final

At Chandrapur ground, batting first Buldhana were bowled out for 95 in 26.1 overs. Aayush Rajev(37) was the main scorer. For Chandrapur, Mehul Shegamwar claimed three wickets for 10 runs. In reply, Chandrapur achieved the target losing five wickets in 24 overs. Priyanshu Katakwar remained not out on 27.

At HVPM ground in Amravati batting first Akolapild up a hue totla fo 329 in 50 overs. Zubairoddin (96) and Aryan Meshram (92) punished the rival bowlers. Aahan Joshi (40) and Tushar Suryavanshi (36) also batted well. For Amravtim Sanket Bansod and Aaditya Ahuja claimed three wickets each.

In reply, Amravati were all out for 206 in 42.t overs. Thanks to Siddhant Mule who ripped thru the batting line up and captured five wickets conceding 35 runs. For Amravati, Vedant Jajoo (47), Aditya Ahuja (43) and Shivam Deshmukh (40) were the main scorers.

Brief scores

At Chandrapur Ground

Buldhana: 95 all out in 26.1 overs (Aayush Rajdev 37; Mehul Shegamwar 3/10)

Chandrapur: 96/5 in 24 overs (Priyanshu Katakwar 27 not out; Abhishek Chavan 2/15)

Result: Chandrapur won by 5 wickets

At HVPM Ground, Amravati

Akola: 329 all out in 50 overs (Aahan Joshi 40, Zubairoddin 96, Aryan Meshram 92, Tushar Suryavanshi 36; Sanket Bansod 3/63, Aditya Ahuja 3/36)

Amravati 206 all out in 42.5 overs (Vedant Jajoo 47, Aditya Ahuja 43, Shivam Deshmukh 40; Siddhant Mule 5/35)

Result: Akola win by 123 runs

Player of the Match Siddhant Mule