Akshaya,Anuja, Ashwin shine in State Masters' Gammes

Akshaya & Anuja won three Gold each in age group 30-34 yrs Women whereas Ashwin also won three gold in age group 30-34 men. Earlier also the trio gave their excellent performance at the 23rd Masters state swimming championship held at Nanded.

All the above swimmers have glorious record in swimming during their school & college days and now back to sports with the same spirit sharing the victory podium. They are the members of Aqua Sports Club taking swimming training under the able Guidance of senior coach Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar