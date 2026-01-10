Alfia wins gold at Elite National Boxing Championship

Alfia, a player of Indian Railways, defeated her Punjab rival Mankirat Kaur 5-0 in the decisive match. Alfia, who was the Asian champion in 2019, 2022 and 2024, has won international medals for the country. She trains at SAI's Rohtak centre and prepares under the guidance of Ganesh Purohit in Nagpur. Along with Alfia, her elder brother Saqib Pathan also participated in the men's category of the National Elite Group competition. However, his challenge ended in the quarterfinals. Alfia and Saqib are the sons of Akram Khan Pathan, a former employee of Nagpur Police Service.