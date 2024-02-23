All India Police Games from Feb 26

Addressing the media at Police Bhawan, Civil Lines, Commissioner of Police Ravindra Singal said, “The competition will be inaugurated on February 26 by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sujata Sounik at 4 pm at Shivaji Stadium, Police Ground, Police Lines Takli.

“Six sports -- volleyball, handball, basketball, table tennis, sepak takraw and yoga will be held simultaneously at various ground of the city.”

The CP informed that 37 teams from different States, SRPF, CRPF, SSB, Para Military Forces, will be taking part in the mega sporting event. “Around 1491 men and 663 women including national and international level sportspersons have confirmed their participation,” CP Singal added.

The men and women volleyball events will be held at Police Parade ground, Police Headquarters while the handball matches in men and women categories will be played at Police Headquarters’ hockey ground. The yoga event will be held at Alankar Hall, Police Headquarters. Similarly, the men basketball matches will be played at Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana ground, Dharampeth while the women ties will be held at RTMNU Sports Complex in Ravi Nagar. The table tennis and sepak takraw matches will be held at Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur. An organising committee under Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra Police Rashmi Shukla has been formed for the smooth conduct of the Police Games.

The other members of the committee include CP Singal, Joint Commissioner of Police Aswathi Dorje, Organising Secretary and Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, South Zone Dr Shivaji Rathod, Pramod Shewale and others.