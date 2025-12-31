All powers of universe are within us: Ujjwal Pagariyaa

While addressing the gathering, Pagariya said that the youth of society are the future of the community. Such initiatives provide a new direction and fresh energy to society. He expressed pride in seeing the youth of the community progress and congratulated the Arihant Group, assuring that he would continue to provide all possible support for the youth of society. The objective of this calendar is to promote social awareness and is dedicated to culture, sports, the environment, and related themes. Through this calendar, information about all religious dates and festivals of Jainism will reach families. The programme was made successful with the support of Manish Chhallani, Surendra Kothari, Vijay Javeri, Anil Kothari, Dharmendra Khajanchi, Deven Kothari, Pritam Bhandari, Lokesh Bardiya, Gaurav Kataria, Sandesh Golchha, Anand Kochar, Harish Kothari, Dheeraj Dhadha, and others.