Amma FC win 3-0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 5, 2024 11:25 PM2024-05-05T23:25:01+5:302024-05-05T23:25:01+5:30
In the 8th minute, Dhanashree Sherkure opened the scoring for Amma FC. Then in the 26th minute, Kajal Warthi increased the lead 2-0. Four minutes later, Pallavi Bhoyar netted third goal and sealed the fate of opponents.
In Under-13 boys tournament, Sankalp Academy defeated Achievers Academy 2-0. Thanks to
Manas Rathore (3rd min) and Laxminishan Saplaya (32nd min) who scored one goal each.
The match between NDFA Academy and Sportian Academy ended in a goalless draw.