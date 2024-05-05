Amma FC win 3-0

Amma FC win 3-0

In the 8th minute, Dhanashree Sherkure opened the scoring for Amma FC. Then in the 26th minute, Kajal Warthi increased the lead 2-0. Four minutes later, Pallavi Bhoyar netted third goal and sealed the fate of opponents.

In Under-13 boys tournament, Sankalp Academy defeated Achievers Academy 2-0. Thanks to

Manas Rathore (3rd min) and Laxminishan Saplaya (32nd min) who scored one goal each.

The match between NDFA Academy and Sportian Academy ended in a goalless draw.

