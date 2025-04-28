Ammol, Siddhesh selected for Asian Arm Wrestling Meet

Ammol will be wrestling with both his right and left hands in the 70 kg body weight category in the Masters category (para standing). He had won gold in both categories at the National Championship. Siddhesh, who will be competing in the Under-15 category, will also be wrestling with both his left and right hands and has won bronze medals at the National Championship and before that, gold and silver medals at the State Championship. He is a student of Saraswati Vidyalaya Shankarnagar. Erwin Varghese Kandur from Maharashtra will represent the country in the 70 kg category and Parth Soni from Mumbai will represent the country in the 100 kg men's category, informed the media, Maharashtra Arm Wrestling Association Secretary Dr. Shrikant Warankar.

Siddhesh is training under the guidance of Ravindra Kulkarni, Brijmohan Rawat, and Pushpak, while Ammol is training under the guidance of international bodybuilder Dinesh Chavare, Vidarbha Bodybuilding Association Secretary Abhishek Karangiwar, Anand Dabrae, and Laxmikant Meshram. Varankar said that there is a possibility of the country getting a medal from both of them.

Pramod Walmandre, the working president of Maharashtra Arm Wrestling Association, welcomed Ammol and Siddhesh and wished them success. Sachin Mathane, Vinay Upasani, Anand Dabre and others were present on the occasion.