Ananya, Tejas win TT titles

In the women’s final, Ananya got the better of Disha Girdhar 11-07, 05-11, 12-1, 11-08 to lift the title while in boys Under-19 title decider, Tejas defeated Aarush Meshram 12-10, 09-11, 11-09, 11-5 to take the top post.

In Under-17 girls final, Sharwari Khobragade beat Sakshi Arora 11-07, 11-07 to emerge champion while in boys section, Sarth Shastri quelled the challenge from Aarush Meshram 11-07, 11-05 to grab the trophy.

Ameya, Nehal lift badminton crowns

Ameya Naktode and Nehal Gosavi emerged champions in men and women categories, respectively as it was curtains on the badminton event of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav.

In the men’s final, Naktodeo usted Devesh Jena 13-21, 21-17, 21-15 to wrest the title while in the women’s summit clash, Nehal beat Shourya Madavi 21-17, 21-9 to take away the crown.

In the Under-17 girls doubles, Grishma Kaishalwar and Mugdha Sawarkar defeatef Shreeja Wankhede and Yukti Shende 21-19, 21-13 to claim the title. The prizes were distributed by former MLC MLC Girish Vyas.

Anjani and DSACR record facile wins

Anjani Club and Divisional Sports Association Central Railways recorded contrasting wins overs their respective rivals in the hockey event of KKM.

While Anjani defeated Kamptee United 2-1 via tie-breaker, Central Railways thrashed Gyan Vidya Mandir Hockey Academy 7-0. In Kamptee and Anjani tie, both the teams failed to score in regulation time.

In tie-breaker, only Pankaj Umap scored for for Kamptee United while for Anjani Club, Bablu Neware and Gaurav Raut scored. Central Railways’ Izhar Hussain slammed five goals in 9th, 10th, 16th, 20th and 50th minutes and Amir Khan scored in 29th and 37th minute.

Swimming meet inaugurated

The swimming competition got under way on Saturday at NIT Swimming Pool.

Shripad Kale (01:39:58) claimed gold medal in men’s above 35 years 100m backstroke. Swapnil Pawde (1:47:79) finished second while Amit Saoji (1:53:46) ended third.

During the inaugural function, Ritesh Gawande, Prashant Ugemuge, former corporator Varsha Thackre, convenor of the swimming competition Dr Sambhaji Bhosle, Dr Jayprakash Duble, Sanjay Batwe, Manoj Tumsare were present.

table tennis