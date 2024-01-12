Another sports facility to come up in city

The state-of-the-art cricket facility includes the ground built in compliance with international cricketing norms, featuring five centre wickets, nine practice wickets and floodlights for night training. Additionally, a well-equipped basketball court with floodlights enhances the training facility. Former Ranji cricketer and founder director of sports academy BaburaoYadav said the academy has ambitious plans including hosting inter-school and club tournaments, practice matches and camps aimed at training and nurturing new talents in the sports arena.

He also said concessions will be given to the talented but financially weaker students. Managing director Sajal Jain, manager Harshali Khadse and advisor Vinay Chawla were present at the press conference.