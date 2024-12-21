Ansar blank Rahul 3-0

JSW NDFA Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Thursday. In the 18th minute Sohaial Ansari gave 1-0 lead to Ansar bt converting excellent opportunity. After a change of ends also, Ansar continued their dominance. In the 51st minute Shorabh Akhtar found the net and increased the lead 2-0. Nine minutes later Sohail Ansari once again struck and sealed he fate of opponents. During the proceedings Rahul were reduced to ten when Preet Kanojiya was shown second yellow card for his rough tackle.

Big win for Young Ansar

In the Senior Division match, Young Ansar drubbed Nagpur Star 6-0.

In the 18th minute, Mohammad Kamran Ansari drew the first blood. Then Hritik netted back to back goals in the 23rd and 33rd minutes. Karan Ansari netted his second goal in the 41st minute. Then Ahfaz Ahmad (56th min) and Farhaan Ali (58th min) scored one goal each and ensured the big victory.