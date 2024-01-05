Ansar shootout SR Rly (HQ)

Even after making a lot of efforts both teams failed to break the deadlock during regulation time. In penalty shootout, Mohammad Saad, Shubham and Ibrahim Khan converted the opportunities for Ansar. For the railmen, Kisru and Topno succeeded in scoring the goal.

Two matches will be played on Saturday. CISF Delhi will take at Rahul Club at 12 noon. MEG Bangalore will lock horns with MYJ Mumbai at 3 p.m.