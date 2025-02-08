Anwar fashions Rabbani victory over nine-men YMFC

Both the teams tried their best in an intense battle but failed to score till injury time. In the last movement, Rabbani got penalty when YMFC's Mohammad Azim committed a foul inside the 'D' area. As a result referee awarded penalty to Rabbani and Anwar made no mistake in converting it into the winning goal. During the proceedings the field referee had tough job as in the very 12th minute, YMFC were reduced to ten when Sharique Nadeem was shown second yellow card. Again in the 34th minute, Sagar Chintala was given marching orders and as a result YMFCwere reduced to nine.

Chankapur, Nagpur United play 2-2 draw

IFFC Chankapur and Nagpur United played out a 2-2 draw in the first division football tournament.

For Chankapur, Rishabh Sinth(5th min) and Priyanshu Sahu(74th min) were the goal scorers.

For NagpurUnited, Mohamamad Akib (34th min) and Akid Sheikh (36th min) were the goal scorers.